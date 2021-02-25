Biblical Plague Comes True: Kenya Fights Locust Invasion

Unusual weather conditions, exacerbated by climate change, have created a favourable environment for the growth of locust populations, which are destroying crops throughout East Africa and the Somali Peninsula.
Warming seas are causing more rain, and cyclones that carry swarms over long distances are getting stronger and more frequent. Flocks are capable of covering up to 130 km per day and can contain from 40 to 80 million individuals per 1 sq. km.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see worst locust plague in 70 years.
