World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded

The recent deadly winter storm which swept through Texas and other southern states in the US is living proof that we're still vulnerable to the sometimes unstoppable force of nature.
Massive snowfalls and blizzard have sent people running for shelter since the dawn of mankind, and while it's natural to assume global warming is all about hotter summers, there's also evidence it's to blame for the current bad weather.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see worst blizzards ever recorded by humans.
