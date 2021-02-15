Love in the Time of COVID: How Valentine's Day Was Celebrated in the US

As the world remains in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US remains the worst affected country, with 27.6 million infected and 485,000 dead. This, however, did not stop lovers from celebrating the Valentine's Day, when people express their feelings and passion to each other.
We have selected a number of heart-warming pictures taken in California and New York, where couples engaged in public displays of affection amid social distancing norms. Check out Sputnik’s gallery to make sure that love is still all around.
All comments
Show new comments (0)