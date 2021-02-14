Japan's Fukushima Rocked by Two Major Quakes Weeks Before 10th Anniversary of Nuclear Disaster

Japan has been hit by two earthquakes over the weekend off the Fukushima Prefecture, measuring 7.3 and 5.2 on the Richter scale.
The initial tremor, reported on Saturday, left over a hundred people injured and caused power outages in almost a million homes.
Less than 24 hours, the second quake rattled the eastern coast of the Honshu island.
According to the local authorities, there were no victims in either of the seismic events.
The two earthquakes hit the prefecture just weeks before the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, caused by a 9.0-magnitude quake.
Sputnik welcomes you have a look at our latest photo gallery to see the extent of the damage caused by the two earthquakes.
