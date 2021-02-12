Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World

People in many parts of the World are celebrating the Lunar New Year. The event, which marks the rise of the first moon in the lunisolar calendar, is also of importance to the Asian diaspora who, though living overseas still observes the ancestral traditions.
Major events are taking place mainly in China, Japan, the Korean peninsula and various south-east Asian countries, with people wearing traditional outfits, visiting temples and gathering with families.
This year’s celebrations have been hampered by the continuous fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which is still causing local authorities to maintain COVID-induced measures.
