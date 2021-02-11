Frozen! Temperature Anomalies in Different Countries

Harsh weather conditions have brought some hard times to the EU. Storm Darcy is now tearing through the continent. Germany, France, and the Netherlands have been blanketed by heavy snow. Combined with freezing temperatures, it has caused massive traffic delays and travel disruptions. Darcy is expected to bring even more strong winds and additional snowfall.
Up to 8 cm of snow fell in some areas of the UK last week, while the Met Office warned that it might reach up to 15 cm. An amber snow warning was sounded in the country, with many Britons quick to recall the events of the past, when the so-called "Beast from the East" pummelled the UK and left at least 17 dead.
In Russia, where extreme cold weather is not something unusual, people have also been informed about rapid temperature drops and upcoming snowfalls.
As for the US, a heavy winter storm hit much of the northeast and Midwest at the beginning of February, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. Hundreds of flights were cancelled as a result, disrupting travel for scores of people.
