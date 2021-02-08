Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide

Demonstrations broke out on Saturday morning after the Southeast Asian country went into its second nationwide internet shutdown since the military seized power and arrested civilian leaders last week.
Myanmar's military overthrew the democratically elected government last Monday and declared a year-long state of emergency after accusing State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi's party of fraud over its recent election victory. The military blocked social media and shut down the internet across the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)