Empty Spaces and Abandoned Places: Venice Deserted as Traditional Carnival Held Without Tourists

The traditional festival in the northern Italian city, which attracts thousands of guests every year, has to be held online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has already claimed at least 90,000 lives in the country.
The Venice Carnival is set in a half-empty city this year, with traditional masks remaining unsold and unwanted in the shops, as travel is restricted this year and all the main events are being held online. The festival will last until Shrove Tuesday (16 February) which is the last day before the start of the Lent, a season of abstinence which finally ends with the celebration of Easter (4 April).
