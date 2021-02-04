Rhine River Flooding Disrupts Traffic in Germany

Heavy rains combined with melting snow have caused flooding in western Germany, with the Rhine River overflowing its banks and onto the surrounding land and roads.
The flooding forced officials to halt shipping traffic on the river in the area of Cologne and Karlsruhe, which are located on the left and right banks of the Rhine respectively.
Rail traffic has also been disrupted in parts of northern Germany, hitting transport infrastructure near Frankfurt.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out how the weather conditions have hampered communications and transport in western Germany.
