Powerful Snowstorm Slams US East Coast

A heavy winter storm has pummelled much of northeastern America over the last two days, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled as a result, disrupting travel for scores of people.
In New York, where more than 16 inches of snow fell early on Monday morning, City Mayor Bill De Blasio restricted non-essential travel from 6 am to 11 pm starting the same day, with public schools closing on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service announced on Monday that travel along and west Interstate 95 corridor, a highway stretching from Miami to the Canadian border, is also likely to be affected by the storm.
