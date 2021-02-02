Register
02 February 2021
    Photo

    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover

    • Myanmar soldiers stand inside Yangon City Hall after they occupied the building, Yangon, Myanmar 2 February 2021.
    • A Myanmar military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    • A newspaper seller points to the front page of a newspaper in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, 2 February 2021. Hundreds of members of Myanmar's parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
    • Police trucks parked at the Kyauktada police station in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, 1 February, 2021. Myanmar military television said Monday that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country's senior politicians including Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained.
    • Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    • Cloths are used to cover a closed cosmetics booth at a shopping centre in Yangon on 1 February 2021, after Myanmar's military seized power in a bloodless coup on Monday, detaining democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi as it imposed a one-year state of emergency.
    • Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    • Vehicles make their way on a road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Monday, 1 February 2021. Myanmar military television said Monday that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country's senior politicians including Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained.
    • A soldier stands guard at Yangon City Hall on 1 February 2021, after Myanmar's military seized power in a bloodless coup on Monday, detaining democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi as it imposed a one-year state of emergency.
    • People walk past Yangon City Hall on 2 February 2021, a day after Myanmar's military seized power, detained democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and imposed a one-year state of emergency.
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Myanmar soldiers stand inside Yangon City Hall after they occupied the building, Yangon, Myanmar 2 February 2021.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081954752_0:176:2581:1628_1200x675_80_0_0_468d067b4d8741f9323f4127c76643a1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202102021081955315-myanmar-after-military-takeover/

    Since a state of emergency was declared in Myanmar on Monday, some world leaders have expressed concerns about the detention of top politicians and growing military presence in the country.

    The political situation in Myanmar has changed significantly over the last few days. The Southeast Asian nation has been placed under a state of emergency after weeks of tensions between the government and the military over the results of the 8 November general election.

    On Tuesday, world leaders called for the release of National League for Democracy (NLD) head Aung San Suu Kyi and other top government officials. US President Joe Biden even warned about the reimposition of sanctions on the country, eased in 2012. 

    Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to stay informed about the latest developments in Myanmar.  

    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Aung San Suu Kyi, state of emergency, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion

    Votre message a été envoyé!
