Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover

The political situation in Myanmar has changed significantly over the last few days. The Southeast Asian nation has been placed under a state of emergency after weeks of tensions between the government and the military over the results of the 8 November general election.
On Tuesday, world leaders called for the release of National League for Democracy (NLD) head Aung San Suu Kyi and other top government officials. US President Joe Biden even warned about the reimposition of sanctions on the country, eased in 2012.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to stay informed about the latest developments in Myanmar.
All comments
Show new comments (0)