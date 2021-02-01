State of Emergency Declared in Myanmar

On 1 February, the country’s military declared a state of emergency for a year, with a power transfer to the commander-in-chief General Min Aung Hlaing. Earlier, reports suggested that Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung Suu Kyi, the president and several other senior politicians had been detained.
The political turmoil comes after months of the tensions between government and military over the results of the 8 November general election. While the country’s Union Election Commission confirmed the NLD’s victory in the poll , the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development party contested the results which would have allowed Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to take a second five-year term in the office.
Over the last years, the civil government and the country’s military have been in a spat over multiple issues such as the 2017 Rohingya crisis and enshrined military prerogatives granted by the 2008 Myanmar’s constitution.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out what happens in Myanmar after the state of emergency was declared.
All comments
Show new comments (0)