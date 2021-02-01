Register
    Photo

    World Hijab Day: Celebrating the Muslim Head Covering

    0 11
    • An ethnic Rohingya girl preparing for a midday prayer inside a community school in Klang, Myanmar.
    • Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, greets members of the public after visiting City Hall in Centenary Square, Bradford.
    • A Muslim woman on a bus in London.
    • Halima Aden, a hijab wearing model from the United States, and other models feature creations by designer Rasit Bagzibagli for Modanisa, an online retailer of modest fashion, during a fashion show in Istanbul, Monday, 26 March, 2018.
    • Women wearing hijabs and face masks walk in a public area in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on 2 March 2020.
    • Iranian school-girls attend President Hassan Rouhani's speech to parliament on 17 January 2016.
    • A woman wearing a hijab rides a scooter in Moscow on 14 June 2020.
    • Hannah Shraim, 17, has her makeup done by Farah Kuriashi as she prepares to attend Northwest High School's senior prom, in Germantown, Md., Friday, 13 May 2016.
    • Zahra Lari (UAE) trains for the XXIX World Winter Universiade 2019, 5 March 2019.
    • A girl in hijab plays chess at a Jakarta gymnasium, 23 September 2010.
    • Palestinian women take part in a marathon calling for an end to violence against women, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on 1 December 2019.
    • Indian school-girls attend a yoga workshop in Ahmedabad on 16 June 2015.
    • Kyrgyz Muslim women wearing hijab look on as they take part in celebrations for World Hijab Day in Bishkek on 1 February 2019.
    • Ibtihaj Muhammad celebrates after winning a point against Russia in a women's team sabre fencing semifinal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
    • Retired Philadelphia police officer Aliya Taylor poses with her Azawakh named Bahir at a Westminster Kennel Club news conference in New York.
    • Jordanian athlete Fatama Ahmed during powerlifting competitions among women in the 52 kg category at the XIV Paralympic Games in London
    • A female Muslim student wearing hijab on a train
    © AFP 2020 / Saeed Khan
    A picture taken on 23 April 2012 shows a Myanmar ethnic Rohingya child preparing for a midday prayer inside a community school in Klang, a port town 30 km west of Kuala Lumpur.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081941402_0:184:3314:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_71c9b2a0a2746fa0f3d8ea760166e3e0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202102011081942416-world-hijab-day-celebrating-the-muslim-head-covering/

    The word "hijab" comes from the Arabic word “hajaba,” which means to hide or cover. The veil is worn by many Muslim women in public and in the presence of any male who does not belong to their family.

    1 February marks World Hijab Day.

    Started in 2013 by Nazma Khan, a Muslim who moved from Bangladesh to New York at the age of 11, the event's goal is to encourage women of all religions and backgrounds to learn more about the meaning of the hijab.

    The day is now celebrated in 140 countries worldwide. 

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out more.

    Muslim, veil, hijab
