Beauty on Duty: Female Soldiers Standing Guard for Their Homeland

While women in the US have been serving in the military since the Revolutionary War, they surely experienced a moment to rejoice last week after the Pentagon loosened some restrictions when it comes to female appearance.
Starting February, new grooming standards will allow women to wear their hair longer than before, wear their hair in up to two braids, or a single ponytail with a bun.
Besides that, women will be allowed to paint their nails and wear earrings.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to see female soldiers standing guard for their countries.
