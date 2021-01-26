To the Skies and Beyond! Prototypes of Flying Cars and Taxi-Drones

The history of the development of flying automobiles started in 1936 when car-construction pioneer Henry Ford displayed an experimental single-seat aeroplane that he called the "sky flivver". Though the project was abandoned two years later, and, in fact, it was a light aircraft rather than a car, the public became very excited that personal flying vehicles would be mass produced in the near future.
At the same time, Mr Ford himself said: "Mark my word: a combination of aeroplane and motorcar is coming. You may smile, but it will come".
Since then, the visualisation of vehicles, including flying ones have changed and multiple hi-tech companies and car producers have put their heads together to provide people with their own flying cars or taxi-drones.
All comments
Show new comments (0)