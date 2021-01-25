Heart and Brain of the White House: The Oval Office Through the Ages

The cornerstone of the White House was laid almost 230 years ago, on 13 October 1792. At various times in history, the White House has been known as the "President's Palace", the "President's House", and the "Executive Mansion". President Theodore Roosevelt officially gave the White House the name by which everyone knows it in 1901.

The Oval Office can be truly described as the heart of the White House, it's synonymous with the power and majesty of the American presidency.

The office is the president's formal workspace, where he meets heads of state, diplomats, other dignitaries and his staff, and from where he addresses the American public and the world on television or - formerly - on the radio.

All inaugurated presidents change the interior decoration of the symbolic room to show their personality.

Upon arriving at the Oval Office, President Joe Biden filled it with images of American leaders and icons with a large portrait of Franklin D Roosevelt placed right in front of the Resolute Desk - the only piece of furniture which is never changed since it was given by Queen Victoria to President Rutherford B Hayes in 1880, having been fashioned out of the oak timbers of the British Arctic exploration ship, HMS Resolute.

Around the office, the newly inaugurated president has placed numerous busts, including that of former President Harry Truman, President Abraham Lincoln, civil rights leader Rosa Parks and the Rev Martin Luther King Jr.