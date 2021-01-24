Get Yourself an Edy's Pie (Formally Eskimo Pie) Ice Cream to Celebrate its 100th Anniversary

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/18/1081862697_0:0:2730:1536_1200x675_80_0_0_c322b19456b050e7f0e9143d911ede9d.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202101241081863591-get-yourself-an-edys-pie-formally-eskimo-pie-ice-cream-to-celebrate-its-100th-anniversary-/
In the US and some other countries, people celebrate the delicious ice cream brand on 24 January...by eating loads of ice cream.
The first batch of Eskimo Pie ice cream – totalling 25,000 bars – was produced in 1920, and on 24 January, 1921 it was patented in the US.
Eskimo Pie was named after the indigenous people of the Arctic region. However, many people now consider Eskimo a derogatory term used by colonisers.
Last year, the Eskimo Pie brand was renamed following anti-racism protests in the US and across the globe. It's now known as Edy's Pie.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)