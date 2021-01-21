Register
14:51 GMT21 January 2021
    When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night

    • US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden watch a fireworks display beside family and staff members from the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    • Fireworks light up the sky around the White House and the Washington Monument, Wednesday night, 20 January 2021, in Washington, DC as part of the festivities after President Joe Biden, was inaugurated.
    • This screengrab, courtesy of Bideninaugural.org, shows Justin Timberlake performing from Memphis during the Celebrating America inaugural programme for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on 20 January 2021 after they were sworn in at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
    • Katy Perry prepares to sing at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, Wednesday, 20 January 2021, as part of the festivities after President Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States.
    • President Joe Biden holds his grandson Beau Biden at the White House, Wednesday, 20 January 2021, in Washington, DC.
    • This screengrab, courtesy of Bideninaugural.org, shows cellist Yo-Yo Ma performing during the Celebrating America inaugural programme for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on 20 January 2021 after they were sworn in at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
    • US President Joe Biden prepares before addressing the nation at the Celebrating America event at the Lincoln Memorial after his inauguration as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    • Katy Perry (foreground) performs in front of a firework display during the Celebrating America event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    • US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend the Celebrating America event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    • This screengrab, courtesy of Bideninaugural.org, shows singers Tyler Hubbard and Tim McGraw perform during the Celebrating America inaugural programme for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on 20 January 2021 after they were sworn in at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
    • Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    • This screengrab, courtesy of Bideninaugural.org, shows singer Demi Lovato perform during the Celebrating America inaugural programme for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on 20 January 2021 after they were sworn in at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
    • US President Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Celebrating America event at the Lincoln Memorial after his inauguration as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    • The Washington Monument is reflected in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during the Celebrating America event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, DC, US, 20 January 2021.
    This year's inauguration of President Joe Biden has gone down in history not only because it took place amid an acute global situation, the coronavirus pandemic, but also due to the enormous security measures undertaken.

    Although the celebration of Joe Biden's inauguration gathered only around 1,000 guests, a far cry from the roughly 200,000 who would normally celebrate the occasion in person, the night brought together some of the biggest celebrities, marking a sharp contrast with Donald Trump's ceremony in 2017, which was low on stars.

    Lady Gaga sang the national anthem at the inauguration, while Jennifer Lopez performed a medley of "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful".

    The end of the festivities was marked by fireworks that lit up the sky behind the Washington Monument. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden watched the fireworks from a balcony in the White House.

    Washington DC, inauguration, vice president, president, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, U.S
