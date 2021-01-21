When Joe Biden Became President: Fireworks and Festivities of Inauguration Night

Although the celebration of Joe Biden's inauguration gathered only around 1,000 guests, a far cry from the roughly 200,000 who would normally celebrate the occasion in person, the night brought together some of the biggest celebrities, marking a sharp contrast with Donald Trump's ceremony in 2017, which was low on stars.
Lady Gaga sang the national anthem at the inauguration, while Jennifer Lopez performed a medley of "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful".
The end of the festivities was marked by fireworks that lit up the sky behind the Washington Monument. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden watched the fireworks from a balcony in the White House.
All comments
Show new comments (0)