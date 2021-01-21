Memorable and Meme-able: Biden Inauguration Moments That Have Gone Viral

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/15/1081834339_0:360:3001:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_daf775a7f8217c35f8c7d7ef6e0b23ef.jpg
While many Americans are divided about the Joe Biden presidency and his swearing-in ceremony, internet users who watched the inauguration closely somehow managed to turn practically everything into a joke, spawning some fresh political memes.
The inauguration of Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris was an unprecedented event for several reasons: the severe social restriction measures amid the coronavirus pandemic and the 25,000 National Guard troops employed to secure the ceremony following the Capitol Hill riots on 6 January.
