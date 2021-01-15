https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081775617_0:241:3071:1969_1200x675_80_0_0_d6dc174ccbcc6f5bbbe80f5fd8109f55.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202101151081776299-National-Guard-Bolsters-Security-in-US-Capitol-as-House-Votes-to-Impeach-Trump/
After violent pro-Trump supporters stormed US Capitol on 6 January, disrupting a Congress meeting to verify Biden's presidential win and clashing with the police – which resulted in the death of five people – the National Guard was deployed to the Capitol a week later as the House gathered to debate Trump's impeachment.
While Democrats were preparing to vote on an article to impeach the outgoing US President Donald Trump for "inciting" the January 6 riots at the Capitol, dozens of National Guard officers gathered inside the government building to protect lawmakers.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out why guarding the Capitol was not an average day's work for the servicemen.
All comments
Show new comments (0)