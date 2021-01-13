Female Inmates That Were Once Put on Death Row in the US

The federal death penalty applies in all US states and territories but is used relatively rarely. The federal death row comprises around 55 prisoners with most of them imprisoned in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Earlier this Wednesday, 13 January, Lisa Montgomery - the only female inmate on federal death row in the US, was executed by lethal injection at a prison in Terre Haute, after a last-minute stay of execution was lifted by the US Supreme Court.
Montgomery is the first female federal inmate to be put to death by the US government in 67 years.
With Montgomery's execution, 11 federal death row inmates have been put to death in the United States since July, when US President Donald Trump resumed federal executions after a 17-year hiatus.
All comments
Show new comments (0)