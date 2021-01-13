Register
19:51 GMT13 January 2021
    Photo

    Female Inmates That Were Once Put on Death Row in the US

    • Lisa Montgomery, a federal prison inmate scheduled for execution. The undated photograph was made at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Fort Worth.
    • This photo shows seven women that were on death row at the Mountain View Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, in Gatesville, Texas. The list includes names and when they arrived at the facilities following their sentencing: Darlie Routier, arrived at the unit on 5 February 1997 and is still awaiting execution; Pamela Lynn Perillo, arrived on 4 September 1980 but was resentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on 12 July 2000; Karla Faye Tucker, arrived on 18 December 1984 and was executed on 3 February 1998; Betty Lou Beets, arrived on 14 October 1985, was executed on 24 February 2000; Frances Elaine Newton, arrived on 17 November 1988 and was executed on 14 September 2005; Erica Yvonne Sheppard, arrived on 26 April 1995 and is still awaiting execution; Cathy Lynn Henderson, arrived on 1 June 1995, died on 2 August 2015 in a hospital.
    • Serial Killer Aileen Wuornos waves at members of the court and thanks Judge Victor Musleh as she leaves courtroom 4A in the Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala, Florida Thursday afternoon 22 February 2001. Wuornos is presently on death row for the murder of six men between 1989 and 1990 in Central Florida.
    • Condemned murderess Velma Barfield is shown during the taping of an interview in October of 1984.
    • Christina Riggs, the only woman on Arkansas' death row, leaves a Pulaski County Circuit Court's courtroom on 14 January 2000.
    • An undated photo of Karla Faye Tucker in Gatesville, Texas, who lost an appeal on 8 December 1997, before the US Supreme Court, clearing the way for the first execution of a woman in Texas since 1863.
    • This handout image provided on 29 January 2013 by the Texas Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Kimberly McCarthy. McCarthy was condemned to death in Texas for murdering an elderly woman during a robbery.
    • This Texas Department of Criminal Justice 1985 file photo released on 10 February 2000, shows convicted murderer Betty Lou Beets, 62, who was executed on 24 February 2000. Beets was condemned to death for the 1985 murder of her fifth husband.
    • Undated file photo provided on 9 May 2002 by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Lynda Lyon Block, a 53-year-old woman convicted of the 1993 murder of a police officer and the first woman subjected to capital punishment in the southern US state since 1957.
    • Death penalty protesters hold signs as they protest against the execution of Teresa Lewis outside the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Virginia, 23 September 2010.
    • Frances Elaine Newton, condemned for killing her estranged husband and two children, leaves a Houston courtroom after receiving the execution date, 7 July 2004.
    Lisa Montgomery, a federal prison inmate scheduled for execution. The undated photograph was made at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Fort Worth.
    The federal death penalty was once held unconstitutional after the Supreme Court’s opinion of Furman v. Georgia in 1972. It was restored in 1988 and after the 1994 Federal Death Penalty Act, the number of offences that fall under capital punishment was expanded reaching 60.

    The federal death penalty applies in all US states and territories but is used relatively rarely. The federal death row comprises around 55 prisoners with most of them imprisoned in Terre Haute, Indiana.

    Earlier this Wednesday, 13 January, Lisa Montgomery - the only female inmate on federal death row in the US, was executed by lethal injection at a prison in Terre Haute, after a last-minute stay of execution was lifted by the US Supreme Court.

    Montgomery is the first female federal inmate to be put to death by the US government in 67 years.

    With Montgomery's execution, 11 federal death row inmates have been put to death in the United States since July, when US President Donald Trump resumed federal executions after a 17-year hiatus.

    death penalty, lethal injection, Texas, capital punishment, U.S
    • Bill Clinton, left centre, gives a high five to Chuck Berry, right, during the finale of the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, 19 January 1993.
      Last update: 13:34 GMT 12.01.2021
      13:34 GMT 12.01.2021

      From Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump: Four Decades of Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies

      The inauguration of the president of the United States marks the beginning of a four-year term for the newly elected head of state and, since 1937 and the ratification of the Twentieth Amendment, has almost always taken place on the 20 January. The ceremony takes place even if the president being sworn in has already served a first term.

    • The US Capitol building is seen through newly erected fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, 10 January 2021.
      Last update: 09:39 GMT 11.01.2021
      09:39 GMT 11.01.2021

      Security Measures in Washington Following Capitol Hill Chaos

      On 6 January, thousands of Trump supporters violently besieged the Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory. The incident took place after Trump reiterated that he would never concede defeat and urged supporters to continue fighting to overturn the election results.

    • A worker cleans a statue of former President Ronald Reagan inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, 7 January 2021.
      Last update: 14:37 GMT 10.01.2021
      14:37 GMT 10.01.2021

      US Capitol Clean-Up in Full Swing Prior to Inauguration Day

      On Thursday, the US Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential vote, just a day after Capitol Hill was stormed by supporters of President Trump. Capitol workers are now cleaning up the damages caused by the rioters and preparing it for the inauguration day.

    • Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
      Last update: 07:51 GMT 07.01.2021
      07:51 GMT 07.01.2021

      Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed

      Demonstrators gathered in Washington, DC, on 6 January as the US Congress was holding a joint session to certify US presidential election results. President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to Democratic candidate Joe Biden and told the crowd of supporters on Wednesday that he was “never” going to.

