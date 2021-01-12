Register
13:49 GMT12 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    From Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump: Four Decades of Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies

    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy react after Mrs Reagan sits down having forgotten during her speech to introduce the President at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, 21 January 1985, during an event held for those who would have participated in the inaugural parade, which was cancelled because of bad weather.
    • President Ronald Reagan dances with his wife Nancy as they celebrate Reagan's re-election for a second term in office in Washington, 21 January 1985.
    • First Lady Barbara Bush helps her husband, President George Bush, to display a boot with a Texas state emblem during a Texas black tie and boots reception in Washington, 21 January 1989.
    • President George Bush, right, and his wife, First Lady Barbara, acknowledge the crowd in Pennsylvania Avenue after getting out of their limousine and walking the inaugural parade route in Washington DC, 20 January 1989.
    • Bill Clinton, left centre, gives a high-five to Chuck Berry, right, during the finale of the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre at Landover, Maryland, 19 January 1993.
    • President Bill Clinton, right, yawns as he and his wife, First Lady Hillary, left, watch the presidential inaugural parade from the viewing stand in Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC, 20 January 1993.
    • US President George W Bush (right) and wife First Lady Laura (left) wave to supporters at the Marriott Wardman Inaugural Ball in Washington, DC, 20 January 2001.
    • President-elect George W Bush dances with singer Ricky Martin during the Presidential Inaugural Opening Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, Thursday, 18 January 2001.
    • President Barack Obama talks to Beyonce before she sings the National Anthem at his ceremonial swearing-in at the US Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, 20 January 2013.
    • First lady Michelle Obama (left) greets US Vice-President Joe Biden on the reviewing stand as the presidential inaugural parade winds through the nation's capital on 20 January 2013 in Washington, DC.
    • President Donald Trump during his inauguration ceremony, Washington DC, 20 January 2017.
    • First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and wife Karen, wave goodbye to former President Barack Obama's helicopter as it departs from the US Capitol after Trump's inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington DC, 20 January 2017.
    © AP Photo / Scott Stewart
    President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy react after Mrs Reagan sits down having forgotten during her speech to introduce the President at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, 21 January 1985, during an event held for those who would have participated in the inaugural parade, which was cancelled because of bad weather.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081739818_0:84:2980:1761_1200x675_80_0_0_05ddf9af7eed466f1919686724c0b0a3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202101121081740495-from-ronald-reagan-to-donald-trump-four-decades-of-presidential-inauguration-ceremonies/

    The inauguration of the president of the United States marks the beginning of a four-year term for the newly elected head of state and, since the ceremony for Dwight D Eisenhower in 1953, has almost always taken place on the 20 January. The ceremony takes place even if the president being sworn in has already served a first term.

    The first inauguration ceremony was held on 30 April 1789, with George Washington taking the oath of office. All subsequent ceremonies had been held on 4 March until 1937, when the inauguration day was moved to 20 January after the ratification of the Twentieth Amendment to the Constitution.

    Although most presidential inaugurations since 1801 have been held at the Capitol Building in Washington DC, several previous ceremonies were held in other places, including at Federal Hall in New York City, at Congress Hall in Philadelphia and the Old Brick Capitol in Washington.

    Though the inauguration day isn't a federal holiday, it is observed as a holiday by federal employees who would be working in the "Inauguration Day Area".

    The ceremony is traditionally an outdoor public event, though this year, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser - together with several other officials - has called on US citizens not to come to the nation's capital for the forthcoming inauguration because of security concerns.

    Tags:
    Barack Obama, Obama, Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, inauguration, U.S
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse