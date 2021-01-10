US Capitol Clean-Up in Full Swing Prior to Inauguration Day

Joe Biden will officially be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at noon on 20 January. Despite incumbent President Donald Trump repeatedly urging Vice President Mike Pence not to confirm Biden’s victory in Congress, his long-time ally certified the results of the Electoral College vote on 7 January.
Pence’s announcement came hours after a Senate chamber was occupied by a large group of pro-President Trump protesters.
The US Capitol itself sustained serious damages, as rioters broke windows throughout the building, painted walls, busted in doors, and vandalised offices of lawmakers.
It is yet to be announced how much it will cost to repair the damages.
