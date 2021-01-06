Register
06 January 2021
    Photo

    Pro-Trump Protesters Rally in DC Ahead of Electoral College Certification by Congress

    0 0 0
    • Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump take part in a pro-Trump rally, in Washington DC. The protesters are demanding a recount of votes and a review of election results in a number of states.
    • A Trump supporter at Freedom Plaza, 5 January, 2021, in Washington.
    • Supporters of President Donald Trump take part in a pro-Trump rally, in Washington DC.
    • A Trump supporter takes part in a rally in DC as demonstrators demand a recount of votes and a review of election results in a number of states.
    • A demonstrator takes a selfie with a person wearing a Trump mask during a rally in Washington DC.
    • Pro-Trump supporters rally in DC, demanding a recount of votes and a review of election results in battleground states.
    • A pro-Trump demonstrator reacts during a rally in Freedom Plaza, ahead of the U.S. Congress certification of the November 2020 election results, 5 January, 2021.
    • A man looks at caps and hats with pro-Trump slogans during a rally in DC.
    • Supporters of President Donald Trump take part in a pro-Trump rally, in Washington DC.
    • A man gestures during a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC, as protesters demand a recount of votes in key battleground states in the 3 November presidential election.
    Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump take part in a pro-Trump rally, in Washington DC. The protesters are demanding a recount of votes and a review of election results in a number of states.
    US Congress is holding a joint session on 6 January to count and confirm the results of the presidential election.

    Supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump hit the streets in Washington DC on Wednesday ahead of the Congress meeting to confirm the results of the November 3 presidential election. 

    Earlier, it was reported that at least 140 members of the House of Representatives and 12 Senate members were expected to reject the results from a number of key battleground states where Trump's team claim election fraud took place.

    Trump has refused to concede defeat to Democratic rival Joe Biden, saying that he would only acknowledge Biden's victory after the legal votes are counted and illegal ones discounted.

    Check out Sputnik gallery to find out more.

    rally, US Electoral College, US Congress, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
