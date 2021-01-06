Pro-Trump Protesters Rally in DC Ahead of Electoral College Certification by Congress

Supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump hit the streets in Washington DC on Wednesday ahead of the Congress meeting to confirm the results of the November 3 presidential election.
Earlier, it was reported that at least 140 members of the House of Representatives and 12 Senate members were expected to reject the results from a number of key battleground states where Trump's team claim election fraud took place.
Trump has refused to concede defeat to Democratic rival Joe Biden, saying that he would only acknowledge Biden's victory after the legal votes are counted and illegal ones discounted.
