Georgia On My Mind: Biden and Trump Hold Rallies Ahead of Decisive Election for US Senate

US President-elect Joe Biden and US incumbent president Donald Trump have held drive-in rallies before the US Senate runoff elections in Georgia, where GOP Senator David Perdue and junior senator Kelly Loeffler are running against Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Reverend Raphael Warnock. The runoff elections come after none of the Senate candidates secured a majority of the vote in the 2020 election.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump each appeared in Georgia on Monday - the incumbent president addressed Republican supporters in the town of Dalton and the president-elect campaigned for Ossoff and Warnock in Atlanta.
The ongoing runoff elections will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the US Upper Chamber. As of now, Republicans - led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell - have a 52-48 edge in the Senate. If the majority of voters in Georgia cast their ballots for Democrats, the parties will have equal heft but the vice-president (Kamala Harris) will have the casting vote whenever votes are tied.
