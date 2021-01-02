Register
    Ox in Human Culture Across the Globe

    • In Spain, bulls have long been part of traditional physical contests, including the running of bulls (Festival of San Fermin) and bullfighting (Corrida de toros). Above: A bull jumps into the sea during the “Bous a la mar” or Bulls to the sea festival in the port of the eastern town of Denia, Spain, Sunday, 8 July 2012.
    • China’s Miao ethnic minority considers the bull a symbol of hard work and bravery. Holding bullfighting festivals is a way the Miao worship, asking the gods for a rich harvest. Above: In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, people of the Miao ethnic group watch a bullfight in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, 2 March 2008.
    • The Festival of the Little Devils in Costa Rica re-enacts the bloody battles that the Borucas – the devils – fought more than five centuries ago against the Spanish conquerors – the bull – and which ended in the expulsion of the latter from their lands. Above: A Costa Rican Boruca boy plays with a “bull” costume during the Feast of the Devils celebration in Rey Curre, 300 km south of San Jose, Costa Rica on 4 February 2012.
    • The Hamar tribe lives in one of the districts of the Ethiopian Omo Valley. Here, when a young boy wants to become an adult and build his own family, he must go through an ancient ritual - running over the backs of 7 to 10 bulls without falling four times. Above: A man from the Hamar tribe takes part in a bull jumping ceremony in Ethiopia's southern Omo Valley region near Turmi on 19 September 2016.
    • The Festival of San Fermin is named after the patron saint of the city of Pamplona. Thoroughly described in Hemingway’s “The Sun Also Rises”, the festival is internationally known because of the running of the bulls. Above: Revellers try to escape bulls as the threat gets closer.
    • Peru’s so-called “Blood festival” includes a ritual that involves tying a condor, representing the indigenous people, to the back of a wild bull, representing the colonists. For many Peruvians the festival symbolises the country’s liberation from Spanish rule. Above: An enraged bull with an Andean condor tied to its back lurches across the bullring in Cotabambas, on 29 July 1999, as an amateur bullfighter tries to get the bull's attention with a cape.
    • Every February, the small Spanish city of Luzon hosts a carnival known as “La Fiesta de los Diablos y Mascaritas” (Festival of Devils and Masks). There are two types of participants. Some people paint their faces black, wear bull’s horns, and cow bells to portray devils, which they call los diablos. Others wear white masks and are called las mascaritas, and the devils can’t touch them. The carnival was first mentioned in official records in the 14th century, but the real origin of the festival could be much older. Above: A costumed man covered in oil and soot, carrying bull’s horns on his head and a cowbell on his belt representing the devil, touches the face of a villager while taking part in carnival celebrations in the small village of Luzon, Spain, 9 February 2013.
    • In a rodeo sport, the main task is to stay mounted while a bull goes wild and tries to buck a rider off. As for the US, to receive a score the rider must stay on the bull’s back for eight seconds. One hand should hold on to a bull rope, while the other hand remains free. Touching the bull with the free hand is strictly prohibited and leads to a score of zero for the performance. Above: Mason Lowe rides Cochise during a Professional Bull Riders event at the Sprint Centre in Kansas City, Mo. Lowe died Tuesday, 15 January 2019, after a bull stomped on his chest during a PBR chute-out competition at the National Western Stock Show in Denver.
    • During the traditional Lamego carnival in Portugal, people usually wear hand-carved wooden masks with bull’s horns attached to some of those pretending to be caretos (devils). Above: Revellers from the Portuguese village of Lagoa, wearing bull masks and traditional carnival costumes, chase people to scare them during the carnival festivities in Lamego, northern Portugal, Saturday, 1 March 2014.
    • The Do Son Buffalo Fighting festival is one of the most unique Vietnamese events and has been held since the 18th century. Preparations for the festivities normally begin up to a year before the event. Above: A man leads his winning buffalo out of the fighting field in the Do Son beach town of Hai Phong, Vietnam, Thursday, 28 September 2017.
    • Bulls are also significant in Thai mythology. For example, a magical water bull or a ghost, Khwai Thanu, is believed to protect people from black magic and is still worshipped today. Above: Thai farmers controlling their buffaloes compete in a flooded field during the annual Wooden Plough Buffalo Race in Chonburi Province, southeast of Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, 13 July 2019. The farmers are celebrating the start of the sowing season by racing the buffaloes, whose usual task is to plough fields.
    • The Carnival of Ustaritz, which is considered to be the essence of Basque culture, announces the awakening of a bear. People, celebrating the arrival of spring, wear costumes and masks including, some with bull’s horns. Above: A reveller dressed in a bull costume representing the mythology of the Basque country, takes part in the Carnival of Ustaritz, south-western France.
    In many cultures, oxen represent a symbol of power and strength. Being an important totem in countries all around the world, the ox has been perceived as a king among animals, as well as worshiped since ancient times.

    The ox is one of the 12 horoscope animals in the Chinese zodiac, Sheng Xiao. According to an ancient legend, when the Jade Emperor – one of the mythological Gods of the Celestial Empire – held a great race across a river between animals, the ox was almost the first to reach the emperor, but was fooled by a cat and a rat, which rode on its back over the river and then left him behind.

    Ultimately, the rat pushed the cat down into the river and reached the emperor first and left the cat out of the zodiac. It seems like cats have held a grudge against rats ever since.

    And now, after the year of the rat, 2021 – the year of ox – has finally arrived, bringing new hope and great expectations.

    But what significance does the ox have in cultures around the world? Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more.

    traditions, culture, New Year, bull
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse