Register
11:49 GMT01 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    World Celebrates New Year Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Two women gesture next to the water front of Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on 1 January 2021, despite the COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions in place and the New Year fireworks being cancelled, people gathered to celebrate the New Year.
    • People watch as the Merlion statue is lit up as part of New Year's Eve celebrations in Singapore on 31 December 2020.
    • A woman and her cats look at the New Year’s Eve fireworks through her window of her home in Ajdovscina, Slovenia on 1 January 2021.
    • A reveller holds a sign reading 2020BYE as a small number of people begin celebrating New Year's Eve at the Sydney Harbour waterfront amidst tightened COVID-19 prevention regulations in Sydney, Australia, 31 December 2020.
    • Two women celebrate New Year amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Newcastle, Britain 31 December 2020.
    • Stunt airplanes perform aerial maneuvers leaving smoke trails and entertaining beachgoers above Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 31 December 2020. Rio de Janeiro's annual New Year's Eve beach bash and elaborate firework displays was cancelled due to the raging coronavirus pandemic. The city authorities will block beach access tonight, including a ban on vehicles along some 30 kilometres of Rio's coastline to prevent gatherings.
    • Policemen patrol on the Champs Elysees avenue during the New Year's Eve as a 8:00 pm-6:00 am curfew is implemented in France to avoid a third wave of Covid-19 infections, in Paris, on 1 January 2020.
    • A couple take a selfie photo at the Palace Square during New Year celebration in downtown St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday 1 January 2021.
    • Singer Jennifer Lopez performs in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations on 31 December 2020 in New York City.
    • Icelandic people celebrate New Year's Eve and hope for a brighter 2021 as fireworks light up the sky in Reykjavik, Iceland on 31 December 2020.
    • Confetti flies around the ball and countdown clock in Times Square during the virtual New Year's Eve event following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US 1 January 2021.
    • People sing and dance on the streets during the New Year celebrations, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Belgrade, Serbia 1 January 2021.
    • A female street vendor flashes the V for victory sign on Taksim Square in Istanbul during the New Year's celebrations in Istanbul on 31 December 2020. The Turkish government announced a four-day lockdown between 31 December and 4 January 2021.
    • People gather at the Southern Beach of Chigasaki to watch the sunrise on New Year's Day in Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo on 1 January 2021.
    • A Lebanese couple celebrate the New Year Eve at a restaurant in Beirut, Lebanon, early Friday, 1 January 2021. The Lebanese Health Minister appealed to revellers to keep their masks on and maintain social distance protocols.
    • Revellers celebrate at a balcony during a police patrol on New Year's Day as a nighttime curfew is reimposed amid a nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 1 January 2021.
    • People attend New Year's Day celebrations in Pyongyang in this photo supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 1 January 2021.
    • People gather on a street during New Year's Eve celebrations amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 1 January 2021.
    • People take pictures of the first sunrise of the New Year following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, 1 January 2021.
    © AFP 2020 / Isaac Lawrence
    Two women gesture next to the water front of Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on 1 January 2021, despite the COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions in place and the New Year fireworks being cancelled, people gathered to celebrate the New Year.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/01/1081625359_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_aab1b5d3eb5bdb266f42085ee3a3b1e4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202101011081626540-world-celebrates-new-year-amid-covid-19-restrictions/

    2021 celebrations around the world have been held under stringent quarantine measures - as COVID-19 case counts continue to rice in many countries.

    COVID-19 pandemic changed people's lives around the world and the New Year is no exception, many people could not leave their house, someone had to celebrate alone, others had to cancel parties or move them online.

    Red Square and Times Square were left without spectators, the traditional fireworks display on the London Eye was cancelled in London, and the police were on duty in Paris to prevent mass celebrations.

    The vast majority of countries in the world celebrated the New Year with severe coronavirus restrictions.

    In most European countries, gathering of large companies on the streets of the cities were prohibited with police units patrolling them. In Germany, for example, there was a ban on mass gatherings, drinking alcohol in public places and launching fireworks. The show at the Brandenburg Gate was also cancelled.  

    A new, more infectious strain of the coronavirus is believed to have mutated in England’s southeast which forced many nations to suspend flights from the UK. Parts of England, including London, are under the strictest level of lockdown.

    Since the beginning of a new type of coronavirus pandemic a year ago, the death toll from the infection in the world topped 1.811 million and over 83 million cases of the infection were detected.

    Tags:
    celebration, New Year, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse