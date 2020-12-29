Register
29 December 2020
    Couturier For Marlene Dietrich and The Beatles: Life of Extraordinary Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin

    • Fashion designer Pierre Cardin was born on 2 July 1922 in the Italian commune of San Biagio di Callalta.
    • Pierre Cardin began his path to fame as a tailor's assistant; then he became a theatre artist.
    • Cardin preferred abstract geometric designs, was one of the pioneers of the unisex style, and was considered an avant-garde of fashion.
    • Cardin was the first couturier to sell his dresses and perfumes at lower prices, making them more accessible to a wider range of consumers.
    • In 1970, Cardin designed astronaut outfits for NASA.
    • French fashion designer Pierre Cardin (fourth from right) and Russian fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev (third from right) at the Moscow Fashion House.
    • In 1975, Cardin opened his first furniture boutique in Paris on the Faubourg-Saint-Honoré Street.
    • French fashion designer Pierre Cardin surrounded by Chinese models after his annual fashion show in Beijing, China, 1985.
    • Pierre Cardin was closely associated with Russia. For a long time, the ballet dancer, Maya Plisetskaya, was his muse.
    • The fashion designer often visited Moscow and was acquaintance with various Russian couturiers.
    • The designer patented over 500 inventions, such as coloured stockings and high boots, mini sundresses, floral ties, collarless long blazers, and skinny trousers with buttons, originally created for The Beatles.
    • Cardin was the creator of the Pierre Cardin perfume brand that was popular in the USSR in the 1970s.
    • In 1947, Cardin began working in the atelier of Christian Dior. In 1950 he founded his own fashion house. Dior admonished the novice fashion designer with the words Pierre, sell high - talent must be paid for.
    • In 1960, Cardin broke the traditional approach to fashion as an art for women by creating the first collection for men.
    • He was one of the first to take up denim clothing for youth and children.
    • French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, right, is surprised as a model bares her bottom during a fashion presentation at a BMW plant in Regensburg, West Germany, 30 May 1987.
    • A woman looks at a creation by French designer Pierre Cardin as part of his Spring-Summer 2007 fashion collection in Paris, 4 July 2006.
    • A model wears a creation by French fashion designer Pierre Cardin as part of his Men's Spring-Summer 2013 collection, for the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 1 July 2012.
    • Models wear creations by French fashion designer Pierre Cardin for his entire Spring-Summer 2009 and Autumn-Winter 2009 collections at his villa in Theoule sur Mer, southern France, Monday, 6 October 2008.
    • French fashion designer Pierre Cardin stands among models at the end of his Palais Lumiere - the City of Light fashion show at the Water Cube in Beijing, China, 1 April 2012.
    World-renowned French fashion designer of Italian origin Pierre Cardin died aged 98 on Tuesday in a hospital in Neuilly in the west of Paris.

    Pierre Cardin founded his own fashion house in 1950 and became the first couturier to make designer clothing more accessible to a wide range of consumers.

    Cardin also designed costumes for cinema, theatre, and ballet performances. He was one of the first fashion designers to take up denim.

    However, he was not only a fashion designer, but also the founder of the Pierre Cardin perfume brand and owned one of the most famous Parisian restaurants - Maxim's.

    Over the course of his long career, Cardin collaborated with many famous fashion designers, including Christian Dior. Clothes designed by the couturier were worn by many of the world's celebrities, including Marlene Dietrich and The Beatles.

    Pierre Cardin, designer, fashion, France
