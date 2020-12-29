Couturier For Marlene Dietrich and The Beatles: Life of Extraordinary Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin

Pierre Cardin founded his own fashion house in 1950 and became the first couturier to make designer clothing more accessible to a wide range of consumers.
Cardin also designed costumes for cinema, theatre, and ballet performances. He was one of the first fashion designers to take up denim.
However, he was not only a fashion designer, but also the founder of the Pierre Cardin perfume brand and owned one of the most famous Parisian restaurants - Maxim's.
Over the course of his long career, Cardin collaborated with many famous fashion designers, including Christian Dior. Clothes designed by the couturier were worn by many of the world's celebrities, including Marlene Dietrich and The Beatles.
