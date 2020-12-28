Losses of the Year: Famous People Who Died in 2020

Among all those lives lost, we also have to bid a final farewell to many notable and famous people. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when it comes to icons and stars fans have grown to love.
However, despite the sadness for the deaths, we will always remember their talents, deeds and contributions whether it's the domain of sport, art, cinema or show business.
The list of the deceased celebrities includes legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant who died with his daughter in a helicopter crash, Oscar-winner actor Sean Connery, musician Eddie Van Halen, fashion designer Kenzo Takada and others.
