Night Life in Wuhan as City Returns to Normalcy Year After COVID Outbreak

Wuhan is the capital of China's Hubei Province and is known for being one of the most populous Chinese cities. The first COVID-19 cases were reported here last Dcember, with the city's authorites later shutting down a local seafood market after discovering some patients were vendors or dealers there. After cases began to spread, the Chinese government imposed a complete lockdown in Wuhan and other cities in Hubei; later many cities, districts, and counties across the country followed that example. The lockdown was lifted in April, marking China's successful strategy of tackling the pandemic.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to see the city of Wuhan one year after the coronavirus pandemic sparked an epidemiological crisis all around the world.
