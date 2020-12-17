10 Years Since Beginning of Arab Spring

The consequences of the dramatic events that followed the Arab Spring protests will continue to impact Middle Eastern and North African politics for many years to come.
The overthrow of the governments in Yemen and Egypt, the longstanding civil war in Syria and the tragic events associated with it all had their roots in the initially peaceful protests that began in these countries in 2011. The protests resulted in nearly 6,000 deaths, tens of thousands of injuries, and left three countries in varying states of instability or outright civil war.
