14:46 GMT15 December 2020
    Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Vaccine Protest Outside Parliament in London as Infections Surge in UK

    • A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    • A woman talks with police officers during an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    • A demonstrator is detained by police officers during an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    • A demonstrator is detained by police officers during an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    • People participate in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    • A man struggles with police officers during an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    • A person wearing a mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    • A police officer tries to detain an anti-vaccination activist as another protester tries to release her during an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain 14 December 2020.
    A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    On Monday, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said that London and other parts of southeast England will move on Wednesday into Tier 3, the highest level of the COVID-19 alert system implemented by the UK government to try to stop the spread of the pandemic.

    Protesters against coronavirus restrictions and vaccinations rallied in London amid reports that tier 3 coronavirus restrictions will be imposed in the capital.

    The protest in Parliament Square was staged by the creators of the StandUp X channel using Telegram, an encrypted messaging service. According to reports, over 16,500 protesters rallied at Parliament Square.

    According to the StandUp X group, compulsory vaccination will transform humanity into "a massive scientific experiment that generates billions in profits for pharmaceutical companies and their partners, including Bill Gates".

    Currently, the UK government is implementing a three-tier system, imposing various restrictions, which at Tier 3 include closing all catering establishments and indoor entertainment venues.

    The UK began its mass vaccination programme, using a vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, on 8 December.

    London, protest, COVID-19, United Kingdom
