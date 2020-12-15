Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Vaccine Protest Outside Parliament in London as Infections Surge in UK

Protesters against coronavirus restrictions and vaccinations rallied in London amid reports that tier 3 coronavirus restrictions will be imposed in the capital.
The protest in Parliament Square was staged by the creators of the StandUp X channel using Telegram, an encrypted messaging service. According to reports, over 16,500 protesters rallied at Parliament Square.
According to the StandUp X group, compulsory vaccination will transform humanity into "a massive scientific experiment that generates billions in profits for pharmaceutical companies and their partners, including Bill Gates".
Currently, the UK government is implementing a three-tier system, imposing various restrictions, which at Tier 3 include closing all catering establishments and indoor entertainment venues.
The UK began its mass vaccination programme, using a vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, on 8 December.
