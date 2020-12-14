Shooting After Christmas Concert Outside Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York

Police officers in New York City shot an unidentified 52-year-old man after he opened fire outside the Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan on Sunday evening.
The shooting happened on the steps of the cathedral at the end of the Christmas choir concert, which was attended by about 200 people.
No civilians were injured during the shooting. The attacker died from his injuries in the hospital, local media reported.
Check out Sputnik gallery to see the most dramatic moments of the incident.
