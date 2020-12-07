To the Future: How Digital Technology Changes Education

This photo gallery was created together with the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Co-operation.
A huge number of events to help children and adults learn digital technology are held every year around the world. Germany, the UK, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Romania, Serbia and other countries use Russian ICT to help children and adults improve their digital skills. Take a look at our photo gallery to see how it works.
The Chang’e 5 lunar mission is China’s first-ever sample-return mission. After succeeding, it has become the first lunar sample return mission to be completed since 1976, when the Soviet Union carried out the Luna 24 robotic probe mission to the Moon.
A total of 107 political parties and alliances were running in the vote, except the opposition bloc of Juan Guaido. A failed coup leader and former head of the National Assembly, Guaido refused to participate in the vote, along with about 20 other parties.
The past week hasn't seen many events, with the coronavirus pandemic being the central issue as countries around the world are preparing for the upcoming Christmas holiday season.
The coronavirus pandemic, being one of the major challenges of the 21st century, seems to have divided the world into "before" and "after", with people, communities, and nations changing their habits to adapt to the new reality.
