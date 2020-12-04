Register
04 December 2020
    Photo

    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December

    0 20
    • Volunteers spray disinfectant in an alley to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, 28 November 2020.
    • Police detain an activist protesting against coronavirus-restriction measures in London.
    • People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    • A four-year-old Ethiopian girl who fled the Tigray conflict as a refugee is measured at a malnutrition centre at the Village Eight transit centre near the Ethiopian border in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on 2 December 2020.
    • Polar bears at Cape Kozhevnikov.
    • German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at a light engine for secure communication as she participates in the Digital Summit 2020 at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 1 December 2020.
    • An eruption of Mount Semeru is seen in Lumajang, East Java Province, Indonesia, 1 December 2020.
    • An elderly woman near her home in the town of Lachin (Berdzor) in Nagorno-Karabakh. In line with the trilateral ceasefire agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Lachin region has been transferred to Azerbaijan.
    • People watch fireworks during Alborada, a tradition to celebrate the arrival of the Christmas season, in Medellin, Colombia, on 1 December 2020 amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
    • A demonstrator throws a wooden stick at riot police vehicle during a protest against Chile's President Sebastian Pinera and his government, on Pinera's birthday, in Santiago, Chile, 1 December 2020.
    • A full moon is seen behind buildings at night in Ashkelon, southern Israel, 1 December 2020.
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the largest petrochemical complex in Tobolsk, ZapSibNefteKhim, an enterprise of the Sibur holding.
    • Medical workers and a patient in the computed tomography room of the hospital for COVID-19 patients at the Voronovskoye Moscow Clinical Centre for Infectious Diseases.
    • Rashid Barzan Othman, a 30-year-old Syrian Kurd, poses while holding his pet lion cub in al-Malikiyah (Derik) in Syria's north-eastern Hasakah province on 29 November 2020.
    • Ugandan musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine (C), greets supporters as he sets off on his campaign trail towards eastern Uganda, near Kayunga, on 1 December 2020.
    • Police officers during a rally organised over the actions of law enforcement agencies against migrants and protesting the amendment to the Law on National Security, which provides, in particular, the expansion of police powers, in Paris.
    • Youths enjoy a drink outside a bar at Mureta da Urca, amid the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 1 December 2020.
    • Pakistani Christians wearing Santa Claus hats wave while riding in a car during a rally ahead of Christmas celebrations, in Islamabad, on 1 December 2020.
    • A monkey attempts to take hold of a girl's face mask in front of the Prang Sam Yod Temple during the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok on 29 November 2020.
    • A cat wearing sunglasses is pictured as a pro-democracy activists protest after the constitutional court's ruling on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's conflict of interest case, in Bangkok, Thailand, 2 December 2020.
    • Medical workers collect a swab sample from a boy to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Klang, Malaysia, 2 December 2020.
    • An aerial photo of labourers working in a field in Karanigonj, outskirts of Dhaka on 30 November 2020.
    • The ten-metre-high statue of the mammoth Mitya, which greets people at the entrance to Salekhard, Russia, was dressed up in a Santa Claus costume.
    The past week hasn't seen many events, with the coronavirus pandemic being the central issue as countries around the world are preparing for the upcoming Christmas holiday season.

    As far as the COVID-19 issue is concerned, some of the main news this week was the authorisation by the UK government of a vaccine developed jointly by the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech.

    The military conflict in Ethiopia between government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) took a new turn as one of the TPLF's leaders surrendered to federal forces.

    For more, check out Sputnik's This Week in Pictures gallery.

    coronavirus, COVID-19
