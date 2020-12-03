Christmas Fairs Before and After Coronavirus Pandemic

Christmas might be one of the most cherished holidays of the year, with splendid celebrations, festivities, and fairs being organised all around the world.
This year's holiday season has been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, making countries introduce restrictive measures on public gatherings.
Recently, the Italian government announced plans to toughen measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus during the Christmas and New Year period, including limiting the movement across the country.
The German Retail Federation (HDE) has stated that at least 80 percent of traditional Christmas markets in the country have been cancelled over the COVID-19 pandemic, while Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised to seek an EU-wide suspension for ski resorts during the winter break.
The authorities in Bern, Switzerland have decided to open two Christmas markets in the city, but they don't serve food and drinks, including traditional mulled wine.
