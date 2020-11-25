Sea of Red and Yellow: Marvels of Japanese Nature in Autumn

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/19/1081266505_0:148:2048:1300_1200x675_80_0_0_6a09c90f4773d9df902f61fce6cfc2af.jpg
When one thinks about Japan's picturesque nature, the season of cherry blossom quite often comes to mind, yet the country is blessed with another stunning time of the year - the season of red leaves in autumn and early winter.
The season of red leaves in Japan, also known as momiji or kouyou (literally "red leaves") is in full swing transforming the country's landscape into a pallete of deep red and yellow - a stunning sight much celebrated in traditional Japanese poetry and greatly adored by the Japanese people and those visiting the country.
Alas, travel to the land of the rising sun has largely been restricted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so our Sputnik team has put up a photo gallery for you, so you can admire the magic of autumn in Japan.
