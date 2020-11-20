This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 November

This week was also notable for a number of protests being held across the world, including rallies in Bangkok, where protesters are demanding that the country's prime minister resign and redraw the constitution. In Peru, supporters of ousted president Martin Vizcarra demonstrated against the government of interim president Manuel Merino, while opposition protesters took to the streets in Georgia to voice their disagreement with the results of the October elections.
While the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was resolved earlier this month after Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a ceasefire agreement mediated by Russia, news still continue to come from the region.
Russia has opened its humanitarian centre in Stepanakert, which will focus on the return of refugees, restoration of civilian infrastructure, and the coordination of humanitarian assistance. At the same time, the Minsk Group said that it's working on a "cultural ceasefire" in Nagorno-Karabakh region to preserve its heritage and wealth.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the highlights of the past week.
