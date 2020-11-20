Register
13:46 GMT20 November 2020
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 November

    • A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020.
    • A woman paddles on the shores of the Atlantic ocean in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Wednesday, 18 November, 2020. France's health minister says the country is progressively getting back in control of its resurgent coronavirus epidemic but warns that it will quickly flare again if people start ignoring lockdown rules.
    • Members of the media take pictures of a clown on an inflatable oversized duck as pro-democracy protesters take part in an anti-government rally in Bangkok on 18 November 2020.
    • An An-124 cargo plane which skidded off the runway at Novosibirsk International Airport Tolmachevo. On 13 November, the Volga-Dnepr airline plane, heading for Vienna, made an emergency landing immediately after departure from Novosibirsk and rolled off the runway. According to Rosaviatsia, the cause of the incident was engine failure.
    • A man holds a cat near the temple in the Dadivank monastery in Nagorno-Karabakh. The monastery is located in the Kelbajar region, which, in accordance with the tripartite agreement between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan must be returned to Azerbaijan by 15 November.
    • Windsurfer Alexander Orlov closes the season on the boards at the Obsky Reservoir.
    • Demonstrators put up their hands in front of police officers during a protest against the government's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, near the Brandenburger Gate in Berlin, 18 November 2020.
    • A Catholic priest listens to the confession of a believer during a gathering to call the reopening of places of worship during a national lockdown in France to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, in Nantes, western France on 15 November 2020.
    • Demonstrators are sprayed by a riot police water cannon during clashes following a protest against Chilean President Sebastian Pinera's government in Santiago, on 18 November 2020.
    • People watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, 15 November 2020.
    • Two trains on the Ob Sea platform in Novosibirsk, Russia
    • A Russian peacemaker at the Dadivank monastery in Nagorno-Karabakh. At the request of local residents, the Russian peacekeeping contingent has set up an observation post at the existing Dadivank monastery in the Kelbajar region, which, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement must be returned to Azerbaijan.
    • Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (centre) checks the preparation for the launch of the Angara-A5 heavy-class rocket during a working trip to the Plesetsk cosmodrome.
    • Participants of the event dedicated to the opening of the historical and cultural complex Slobozhanshchina in the Belgorod region, Russia.
    • Opposition protesters in Tbilisi, Georgia. Opposition groups are calling for a new parliamentary election, as they do not recognise the legitimacy of the 31 October vote.
    • A dancer wearing a face mask performs on Via del Del Corso main pedestrian street on 14 November, 2020 in Rome, during the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.
    • Supporters of Peru's ousted president Martin Vizcarra demonstrate against the government of interim president Manuel Merino in Lima on 14 November 2020. Speaker of Congress Manuel Merino assumed office on November 10 as Peru's third president in four years, amid street protests and market jitters after the impeachment of Martin Vizcarra over corruption allegations.
    • Horses graze in the vicinity of the Uzundzha canyon in the Republic of Crimea.
    • Protesters run past burning tires during a march demanding the resignation of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, at the 217th anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the last major battle of Haitian independence from France, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 18 November 2020.
    • A man wears a COVID-19 costume as people protest against restrictions due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the commemoration of the 31st anniversary of the 1989 Velvet Revolution, in Prague, Czech Republic, 17 November 2020.
    • A youngster carries bananas as he wades near men sitting in a flooded street in El Progreso, a department of Yoro, Honduras on 18 November 2020, after the passage of Hurricane Iota, now downgraded to a Tropical Storm. Storm Iota, which made landfall in Nicaragua as a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane Monday, killed at least ten people as it smashed homes, uprooted trees and swamped roads during its destructive advance across Central America.
    • A man prepares an art installation with 111 mannequins on Marienplatz calling for more mindfulness and appreciation in times of corona as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Munich, Germany, 18 November 2020.
    • A family drives a truck loaded with a small house along a highway as they leave their home village in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wednesday, 18 November 2020. A Russia-brokered cease-fire to halt six weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh stipulated that Armenia turn over control of some areas it holds outside the separatist territory's borders to Azerbaijan. Armenians are forced to leave their homes before the region is handed over to control by Azerbaijani forces.
    • A hot air balloon depicting a fowl that participates in the International Hot Air Balloon Festival, flies over Leon, Guanajuato state, Mexico, on 14 November 2020, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The festival, in which 100 air balloons participate, was held without spectators to avoid crowds and prevent contagion.
    • German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her face mask during a session at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) on 18 November 2020 in Berlin on measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
    • People of the Miao ethnic minority in traditional costumes parading to celebrate the Miao new year festival in Leishan county, in China's southwestern Guizhou province.
    • Workers wait in line to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a hostel under enhanced lockdown in Klang, Malaysia 18 November 2020.
    • Residents push baby strollers full of belongings they retrieved from their damaged homes at their village damaged by Typhoon Vamco in Rodriguez, Rizal province, the Philippines on Tuesday, 17 November 2020. Typhoon Vamco left dozens of people dead as it swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas while it passed over the capital and storm-battered northeast Philippines.
    • Consequences of a blizzard in Vladivostok, Russia.
    • Vendors carry Kangri (earthen pots covered with wicker used to keep people warm) during a foggy day in Srinagar on 19 November 2020.
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020.

    The world continues to battle the raging coronavirus, with the situation drastically changing in different countries. While the French Health Minister announced this week that the country is gradually gaining control over the pandemic, Serbia has introduced toughened measures to contain the virus, including increased fines for violating the rules.

    This week was also notable for a number of protests being held across the world, including rallies in Bangkok, where protesters are demanding that the country's prime minister resign and redraw the constitution. In Peru, supporters of ousted president Martin Vizcarra demonstrated against the government of interim president Manuel Merino, while opposition protesters took to the streets in Georgia to voice their disagreement with the results of the October elections.

    While the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was resolved earlier this month after Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a ceasefire agreement mediated by Russia, news still continue to come from the region.

    Russia has opened its humanitarian centre in Stepanakert, which will focus on  the return of refugees, restoration of civilian infrastructure, and the coordination of humanitarian assistance. At the same time, the Minsk Group said that it's working on a "cultural ceasefire" in Nagorno-Karabakh region to preserve its heritage and wealth.

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the highlights of the past week.

     

    pandemic, COVID-19, coronavirus, Nagorno-Karabakh, protest
    • A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
      Last update: 14:47 GMT 18.11.2020
      14:47 GMT 18.11.2020

      How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season

      Christmas and New Year are still more than a month away, yet the holiday season has already begun, albeit under quite unprecedented pandemic circumstances. But there is no reason to give in to despair, as Santa Claus knows some tricks to save the holidays and make them a safe experience for everyone.

      11
    • The photo Mars by Hong Kong photographer Kelvin Yuen, the winner of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
      Last update: 12:47 GMT 17.11.2020
      12:47 GMT 17.11.2020

      International Landscape Photographer of the Year Selects Best Snapshots of 2020

      The International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award, organised by Peter Eastway and David Evans, has been carried out annually for seven years. The competition attracts photographers from around the world, with the best works being published as a hard-cover book and printed on paper.

      18
    • Women take part in the opening of the Slobozhanschina historical and cultural complex in the Belgorod Region on 14 November 2020.
      Last update: 13:11 GMT 16.11.2020
      13:11 GMT 16.11.2020

      Partying Old Style: Ethno Village in Russia's Belgorod Region

      A new historical and cultural complex is made up an exhibition dedicated to the history of the Slobozhanschina region dating back to the end of the 16th century.

      16
    • Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
      Last update: 10:54 GMT 15.11.2020
      10:54 GMT 15.11.2020

      Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia

      Winter is coming and bringing strong winds and deep snow with it, but this is not a reason to give up your hobby if you live in Siberia. Bathing in cold water is not a big deal if you are doing what you love.

      12
