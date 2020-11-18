How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081201110_0:0:3301:1856_1200x675_80_0_0_03548ce12d3b7a567d1c363ba1890c63.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202011181081202004-christmas-covid-santa-claus/
Christmas and New Year are still more than a month away, yet the holiday season has already begun, albeit under quite unprecedented pandemic circumstances. But there is no reason to give in to despair, as Santa Claus knows some tricks to save the holidays and make them a safe experience for everyone.
The coronavirus pandemic has not shown any signs of abating yet, but there is no reason to cancel Christmas altogether and kids can still enjoy Santa Claus' company. However, to make sure that everyone is safe, Santa, who is in the risk category himself due to his age and weight, has devised a special “bubble” so he can communicate with children.
Sputnik invites you to take a look at what else Santa Claus has come up with to be able to perform his duties during this unprecedented time in our latest photo gallery.
All comments
Show new comments (0)