International Landscape Photographer of the Year Selects Best Snapshots of 2020

The International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award, organised by Peter Eastway and David Evans, has been carried out annually for seven years. The competition attracts photographers from around the world, with the best works being published as a hard-cover book and printed on paper.
This year's event gathered over 3,800 works from around the world and included a wide variety of subjects, locations, and styles, with the judges choosing the 101 best photos.
The two main prizes are awarded for the best single landscape photo and for a portfolio of the four best photos, thus acknowledging the photographer’s additional skill and artistry.
Those who don't win the main prizes receive the honour of being included in a hard-cover book published annually by the organisation.
