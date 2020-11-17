Register
13:39 GMT17 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    International Landscape Photographer of the Year Selects Best Snapshots of 2020

    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • The photo Interstellar by American photographer Joshua Snow, the 2nd place winner in The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    • The photo Mars by Hong Kong photographer Kelvin Yuen, the winner of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020
    • The photo Nocturnal Souls of Italian photographer Isabella Tabacchi, the 3rd place winner in The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    • The photo Life Stream by German photographer Kai Hornung, the winner of The International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2020.
    • The photo Coexistence of Indian photographer Dipanjan Pal, winner of 2nd place in The International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2020.
    • The photo Hanksville Utah Sunset by American photographer Chance Allred, the 3rd place winner in The International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2020.
    • The photo Primordial Echoes by Australian photographer Grant Galbraith, the winner of the Dark and Moody nomination of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    • The Yin and Yang photo of Romanian photographer Gheorghe Popa, the winner of the Amazing Aerial Award nomination of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    • The photo Stetind photo by Taiwanese photographer Hong Jen Chiang, the winner of the Snow and Ice nomination of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    • The photo Spinning Time of Indian photographer Himadri Bhuyan, the winner of the Night Sky nomination of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    • The photo Ibex Dunes by Canadian photographer Evan Will, the winner of the Incredible Horizon nomination of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    • The photo Chaos over Kansas by French photographer Frédéric Couzinier, which was included in the TOP-101 of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    • The photo Nick Of Time of Turkish photographer Aytek Çetin, which was included into TOP-101 of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    • The photo Northern Forest by Chinese photographer Zhu Xiao, which was included in TOP-101 of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    • The photo Mortimer's Tree by British photographer David G Jones, which was included in TOP-101 of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    • The photo In Full Bloom by German photographer Kevin Krautgartner, which was included in the TOP-101 of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    • The photo Finding A Way by South Korean photographer Nate Merz, included in the TOP-101 of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    • The photo Coast Of New Zealand by Russian photographer Sergey Aleshchenko, included in the TOP-101 of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    The photo "Interstellar" by American photographer Joshua Snow, a 2nd place winner at The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/11/1081190255_0:150:2048:1302_1200x675_80_0_0_159e7fe06bb7566c4d210e4a2e9c7de3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202011171081191514-international-landscape-photographer/

    The International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award, organised by Peter Eastway and David Evans, has been carried out annually for seven years. The competition attracts photographers from around the world, with the best works being published as a hard-cover book and printed on paper.

    This year's event gathered over 3,800 works from around the world and included a wide variety of subjects, locations, and styles, with the judges choosing the 101 best photos.

    The two main prizes are awarded for the best single landscape photo and for a portfolio of the four best photos, thus acknowledging the photographer’s additional skill and artistry.

    Those who don't win the main prizes receive the honour of being included in a hard-cover book published annually by the organisation.

    Tags:
    photographer, landscape, international
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    • Women take part in the opening of the Slobozhanschina historical and cultural complex in the Belgorod Region on 14 November 2020.
      Last update: 13:11 GMT 16.11.2020
      13:11 GMT 16.11.2020

      Partying Old Style: Ethno Village in Russia's Belgorod Region

      A new historical and cultural complex is made up an exhibition dedicated to the history of the Slobozhanschina region dating back to the end of the 16th century.

      16
    • Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
      Last update: 10:54 GMT 15.11.2020
      10:54 GMT 15.11.2020

      Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia

      Winter is coming and bringing strong winds and deep snow with it, but this is not a reason to give up your hobby if you live in Siberia. Bathing in cold water is not a big deal if you are doing what you love.

      12
    • Dancers Mariah Rivera (L) and Ashton Bray take a curtain call during the Fantasy show at Luxor Hotel & Casino on 9 November 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
      Last update: 14:13 GMT 13.11.2020
      14:13 GMT 13.11.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 November

      The presidential elections in the United States have remained among the hottest topics for discussion internationally for a second week because of the alleged controversy with vote counting.

      23
    • Delaware Senator and presidential candidate for the Democrats, Joe Biden, rests his head on the shoulder of his wife, Jill, as they stand in a hallway waiting for him to be introduced into a a rally at the UAW Hall in Dubuque, Iowa, on the day of the Iowa caucus Thursday, 3 January 2008.
      Last update: 12:12 GMT 12.11.2020
      12:12 GMT 12.11.2020

      'I'm a Teacher, That's Who I am': Discovering Jill Biden

      While her husband, Joe Biden, served as Vice-President of the United States in 2009-2017, Mrs Biden was a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College.

      23
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse