Partying Old Style: Ethno Village in Russia's Belgorod Region

A new tourist destination has been unveiled in the southern Russian region of Belgorod.
The Slobozhanschina historical and cultural complex shows replicas of old wooden houses, household items, and clothes. One of the exhibition halls accommodates a kind of a bazaar where visitors can see what goods were sold in the area in the 19th and early 20th century.
There are also numerous master classes to help you feel the atmosphere of the past.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to get a bit more acquainted with Russian culture.
