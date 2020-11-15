Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0f/1081171798_0:5:3145:1775_1200x675_80_0_0_b2c795421a81b512785eaff3bea07b10.jpg
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202011151081172477-windsurfing-siberian-style/
Winter is coming and bringing strong winds and deep snow with it, but this is not a reason to give up your hobby if you live in Siberia. Bathing in cold water is not a big deal if you are doing what you love.
What could possibly be better than swimming in a freezing cold river? Windsurfing on it! Russian athlete Alexander Orlov has shown the real Siberian spirit by sailboarding on the Ob River reservoir near Novosibirsk. Who needs a fur coat or a special suit when you can get all the warmth you need from a fascinating journey in the middle of Siberia?
