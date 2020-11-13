This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 November

Although the US mainstream media rushed to pronounce Democrat hopeful Joe Biden as the country's next president, the incumbent, Donald Trump, has not conceded defeat. His team has launched legal battles, seeking a vote recount in the battleground states.
Among other events which have shaped the international agenda in the past seven days, there was a military conflict in the unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. After nearly two months of war, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a ceasefire agreement on Tuesday. Russia has played a key role in the settlement and has sent about 2,000 peacekeepers into the region who will stay there for the next five years to ensure the implementation of the agreement.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the highlights of the past week.
