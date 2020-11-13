Register
17:36 GMT13 November 2020
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 November

    • A girl in New York City reacts after the media had forecast Democrat candidate Joe Biden as winner in the US presidential election. 7 November 2020.
    • The US presidential candidate for the Democrats, Joe Biden, gestures to the crowd after he delivered remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on 7 November 2020.
    • A local man leaves the town of Karvachar in Nagorno-Karabakh on 8 November 2020.
    • Smoke from power-plant pipes rises into the sky as the Moscow City district is seen in the background.
    • A model shows off a Mila Win creation during the Crimea Fashion Week at Palmira Palace in Yalta.
    • Supporters of ousted Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra, who was removed in an impeachment vote late Monday, demonstrate against the new government in Lima on November 10, 2020.
    • Dancers Mariah Rivera (L) and Ashton Bray take a curtain call during the Fantasy show at Luxor Hotel & Casino on 9 November 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    • People celebrate the end of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region.
    • Protesters wait inside the parliament's building in Yerevan. Armenians are dissatisfied with Prime Minister Pashinyan's announcement about the end of war in Nagorno-Karabakh and surrendered territories.
    • Members of the public perform press-ups as punishment for not wearing face masks amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on 10 November 2020.
    • A member of a feminist collective paints the helmet of a riot police officer during a protest against gender and police violence, in Mexico City, Mexico 11 November 2020.
    • Daredevil motorcyclist Captain Shivam Singh (C) from the Tornadoes motorcycle acrobatic team of the Indian Armed Forces comes out ablaze after catching fire while riding his bike through a tunnel of fire during an attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records in Bangalore on 10 November 2020.
    • A child jumps as she wades through flood waters after the levels at Lake Naivasha swelled to a record high, pushing hundreds of people from surrounding farms around Naivasha town within Nakuru county, Kenya on 8 November 2020.
    • A woman carries a basket filled with marigolds, used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them in the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal 12 November 2020.
    • A fisherman wearing a protective mask lies on an artificial octopus during a protest against the government's labour reforms in a job creation Bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, 10 November 2020.
    • Men take part in a re-enactment of 1941's Battle of Moscow at the 'Road of Memory' museum complex in the Moscow region on 7 November 2020.
    • A local shovels mud blocking a car, after heavy rainfall in Malia on the island of Crete, Greece, 10 November 2020.
    • A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border police member during a protest against Jewish settlements and US President Donald Trump, in Beit Dajan in the Israeli-occupied West Bank 6 November 2020.
    • A Russian peacekeeping convoy passes the Samara region on their way to Nagorno-Karabakh.
    • A motorcycle carrying a pig crosses a road in Albay province, central Philippines which has been flooded because of Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, 12 November 2020.
    • Participants of a nationalist march clash with police in Warsaw on Poland's Independence Day, 11 November 2020.
    • Two carnival-goers in inflatable dinosaur costumes cross a street near the Schillerplatz in Mainz, Germany, 11 November 2020.
    • A passer-by takes a picture of Santa Claus in Nikolskaya Street in Moscow.
    A girl in New York City reacts after the media had forecast Democrat candidate Joe Biden as winner in the US presidential election. 7 November 2020.
    The presidential elections in the United States have remained among the hottest topics for discussion internationally for a second week because of the alleged controversy with vote counting.

    Although the US mainstream media rushed to pronounce Democrat hopeful Joe Biden as the country's next president, the incumbent, Donald Trump, has not conceded defeat. His team has launched legal battles, seeking a vote recount in the battleground states. 

    Among other events which have shaped the international agenda in the past seven days, there was a military conflict in the unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. After nearly two months of war, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a ceasefire agreement on Tuesday. Russia has played a key role in the settlement and has sent about 2,000 peacekeepers into the region who will stay there for the next five years to ensure the implementation of the agreement. 

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the highlights of the past week.

    Red Square, Moscow, Nepal, India, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, Nagorno-Karabakh, US Election 2020, US, photos
