'I'm a Teacher, That's Who I am': Discovering Jill Biden

Traditionally, wives of presidential candidates in the United States participate actively in their husbands' life, demonstrating their strong support for everything they do.
Jill Biden was no exception in 2020 when her husband Joe ran for the White House and eventually was projected as the winner by the country's mainstream media.
But who is Mrs Biden? She has been working as a teacher for decades. In 1991-1993, she taught English at Delaware's Brandywine High School. And this is where she gave her address at the Democrat Party's convention when her husband was officially proclaimed the party's presidential nominee.
"Teaching is not what I do. It's who I am," Jill Biden tweeted in August, adding that she would give her convention speech from her former classroom.
