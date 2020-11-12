Register
12 November 2020
    'I'm a Teacher, That's Who I am': Discovering Jill Biden

    • Jill Biden arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, 28 February 2016, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
    • Jill Biden, right, Jean Biden, center, and Ashley Biden on stage at the Democrat National Convention in Denver, Wednesday, 27 August 2008.
    • Senator Joseph Biden, center, posing for a photograph at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington with his wife, Jill Biden, after he was discharged to recuperate from the effects of aneurysm repair surgery, Tuesday, 23 February 1988.
    • Jill Biden speaks to sailors in front of the USS Ronald Reagan at the Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, California. Thursday, 14 May 2009.
    • Vice-President Joe Biden and wife Jill walk along Pennsylvania Avenue Tuesday, 20 January 2009, in Washington, during the inaugural parade for Barack Obama's first term.
    • Vice-President Joe Biden, left, and wife Jill arrive at Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni, Romania, Tuesday, 20 May 2014 at the beginning of a two-day official visit.
    • The Democrats' vice-presidential candidate, Delaware senator Joe Biden, and wife Jill, arrive at an economic roundtable for women, Tuesday, 26 August 2008, in Denver, Colorado.
    • The Democrats' vice-presidential candidate, Delaware senator Joe Biden, and wife Jill, talk as they take their seats at the Democrat National Convention in Denver, Colorado, Monday, 25 August 2008.
    • Britain's Prince Harry talks with Jill Biden, left, British Ambassador Sir Peter Westmacott, second from right, and Sir Peter's wife Susie Nemazee, right, during a reception at the British Ambassador's Residence in Washington, Monday, 7 May 2012.
    • Vice-president Joe Biden arrives with wife Jill Biden at the Neighborhood Ball in Washington, Tuesday, 20 January 2009.
    • Jill Biden, wife of US vice-president Joe Biden, left, talks with Kim Hee-jung, South Korean Minister of Gender Equality and Family during their meeting at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, 18 July 2015.
    • Jill Biden, wife of vice-president Joe Biden, speaks at the opening of the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Washington, on Thursday, 28 May 2009.
    • Jill Biden, wife of US vice-president Joe Biden, poses in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Tuesday, 23 July 2013.
    • Jill Biden, wife of vice-president Joe Biden, hugs two children during the celebrations on Independence Day at Kessler field, a US Army garrison, in Schweinfurt, southern Germany, on Saturday, 4 July 2009.
    • Jill Biden, wife of vice-president Joe Biden opens their new home at the US Naval Observatory, to elementary school children from across the DC area, Wednesday, 21 January 2009, in Washington.
    • Vice-president Joe Biden points to his wife Jill after receiving the Roosevelt Institute's Freedom Medal, the institute's highest honour, during a dinner in Washington, Thursday, 10 July 2014.
    • Vice-president Joe Biden, left, is hugged by wife Jill, right, on stage at the Democrat National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, Thursday, 6 September 2012.
    • Jill Biden, wife of Delaware senator Joe Biden, the vice-presidential half of the soon-to-be-official Democrat ticket, holds up a news magazine to show her husband when they made a surprise appearance Monday 25 August 2008 at the Amtrak railway station in Wilmington, Delaware.
    • Democrat presidential candidate, former vice-president Joe Biden hugs wife Jill while US President Donald Trump stands with first lady Melania after the second and final presidential debate at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, US, 22 October 2020.
    • Jill Biden, wife of vice-president Joe Biden, talks with soldiers during the celebrations on Independence Day at Kessler field, a US Army Garrison, in Schweinfurt, southern Germany, on Saturday, 4 July 2009.
    • Democrat 2020 US presidential nominee Joe Biden is accompanied on stage by his wife Jill and his granddaughters after speaking during his election rally, in the wake of news media announcing that he has won the election, in Wilmington, Delaware, US, 7 November 2020.
    • Jill Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally held by Democrat US presidential nominee and former vice-president Joe Biden at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, 2 November 2020.
    • Democrat vice-presidential nominee Delaware senator Joe Biden is hugged by wife, Jill, after speaking at the Democrat National Convention in Denver, Colorado, Wednesday, 27 August 2008.
    While her husband, Joe Biden, served as Vice-President of the United States in 2009-2017, Mrs Biden was a professor of English at Northern Virginia Community College.

    Traditionally, wives of presidential candidates in the United States participate actively in their husbands' life, demonstrating their strong support for everything they do.

    Jill Biden was no exception in 2020 when her husband Joe ran for the White House and eventually was projected as the winner by the country's mainstream media. 

    But who is Mrs Biden? She has been working as a teacher for decades. In 1991-1993, she taught English at Delaware's Brandywine High School. And this is where she gave her address at the Democrat Party's convention when her husband was officially proclaimed the party's presidential nominee. 

    "Teaching is not what I do. It's who I am," Jill Biden tweeted in August, adding that she would give her convention speech from her former classroom. 

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about Mrs Biden.  

    US, US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Jill Biden
