Melania Trump's Most Provocative Fashion Choices While First Lady

Since becoming First Lady of the United States in 2017, Melania Trump has repeatedly provoked controversy with her outfits.
For example, in 2018 she put on a Zara anorak which was emblazoned with the slogan "I really don't care, do you?" during a visit to a migrant child detention centre. This came at the height of the public debate about her husband's border policy and certainly could not be left unnoticed. Although Melania's spokesperson insisted that it was "just a jacket", FLOTUS herself admitted months later that it was a message "for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticising me".
