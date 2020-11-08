Where the Heavens Meet the Earth: Most Breathtaking Sights of Russia

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/08/1081091144_0:210:3269:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d1368ba7221f8d5d57f86c840fef11d9.jpg
Sometimes people travel to see new countries and experience other people’s traditions, while other times all they want is to see the beauty of nature in all its forms. Of course, Russia offers it all - from tropical beaches and snow-covered mountains to blossoming gardens and ancient ruins.
Sputnik has collected the most astounding views of Russia's nature with photos depicting various regions, each with its own allure. From the northern islands and vast tundra to the mountains of the Caucasus and the great rivers crossing the country - there are many sights that will make your heart race as you witness their splendour.
