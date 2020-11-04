Between Voting and Protesting: Election Day in the United States

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/04/1080992030_0:275:3152:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_f7fc8a2a373cf1821b87f7268bfd7e1f.jpg
Incumbent US President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden are running neck and neck in the US presidential election which took place on 3 November. Meanwhile, vote counting continues...
This year's election has seen a record voter turnout, with nearly 100 million people having cast their ballots in advance, including in-person votes and mail-in ballots.
As the vote count continues, Trump is leading in some of the states, including Pennsylvania, Iowa, Michigan and Texas, and his rival Biden enjoys the majority of the votes in Wisconsin, Maine, Minnesota and Arizona.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the latest images from across the US as the nation chooses its President.
