04 November 2020
    Between Voting and Protesting: Election Day in the United States

    • Entrance to one of the polling stations in Washington.
    • Fernando Dejo, right, and Sabina Vasquez retrieve paper votes from ballot-marking devices, or vote recorders, as a polling station closes in Los Angeles on Tuesday, 3 November 2020.
    • People gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC as they await the election results.
    • A young voter visits a polling station in Washington.
    • A woman prepares to vote at a polling station in New York.
    • US Democrat presidential nominee and former vice-president Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, points a finger as he delivers remarks after early results from the 2020 presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, US, 4 November 2020.
    • Voters cast their ballots in the US presidential election on 3 November 2020.
    • US President Donald Trump claps alongside First Lady Melania Trump after speaking during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on 4 November 2020.
    • Supporters of the US President celebrate as they watch Ohio being called for Donald Trump at a Republican watch party at Huron Valley Guns in New Hudson, Michigan, 3 November 2020.
    • Biden supporters protest outside the White House in Washington DC on Election Day.
    • Trump supporter talks to journalists near the Trump Tower in New York City on Election Day.
    • A protester yells after a march to the Mark O Hatfield United States Courthouse on the night of the election, in Portland, Oregon, Tuesday 3 November 2020.
    • People march on the night of the election in Seattle, Washington, Tuesday 3 November 2020.
    • A Biden supporter carries an American flag across the parking lot where US presidential nominee for the Democrats, Joe Biden, will hold his 2020 US presidential election night event as a drive-in rally because of coronavirus restrictions, in Wilmington, Delaware, US, 3 November 2020.
    • A polling station in San Francisco on Election Day, 3 November 2020.
    Entrance to one of the polling stations in Washington.
    Incumbent US President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden are running neck and neck in the US presidential election which took place on 3 November. Meanwhile, vote counting continues...

    This year's election has seen a record voter turnout, with nearly 100 million people having cast their ballots in advance, including in-person votes and mail-in ballots. 

    As the vote count continues, Trump is leading in some of the states, including Pennsylvania, Iowa, Michigan and Texas, and his rival Biden enjoys the majority of the votes in Wisconsin, Maine, Minnesota and Arizona.   

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the latest images from across the US as the nation chooses its President. 

    US Election 2020
    • Town moderator Tom Tillotson shows an empty ballot box for the US presidential election at Hale House at the Balsams Resort in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, 3 November 2020.
      US Presidential Election 2020: Last Campaign Events Held & First Ballots Cast

      No other US presidential election has been so keenly anticipated: though nearly 100 million early votes have already been cast, the official results might yet take extra time to be announced since a huge number of people voted by mail.

    • Soyuz MS spaceship docked with the ISS.
      Transcending Horizons: Wonders of Our Planet and Outer Space as Seen by Russian Cosmonauts

      The beauty of the night sky has always captivated people's imagination and has been a driving force in the exploration of the endless universe and its spectacular, if not mind-bending and terrifying, objects. Cosmonauts are lucky to be able to have a closer look at what the space has to offer.

    • People wearing costumes and face masks to protect against the coronavirus, celebrate Halloween in Central of Hong Kong, early Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
      Trick or Treat! Macabre and Eerie Costumes of 2020 Halloween Season

      The spooky season has finally reached its apogee, welcoming people around the world to put on scary makeup and costumes and join in revelries on the occasion of All Hallows’ Eve, celebrated on 31 October.

    • Party Hard: European Nightlife During Coronavirus Pandemic
      Party Hard: European Nightlife During Coronavirus Pandemic

      As the number of people infected spikes across Europe, many nations have introduced strict measures to curb the disease. In Germany and France, lockdowns have returned, while the UK has introduced a three-tier restriction system. But these precautions don’t mean people are just sitting at home everywhere - in some places, nightlife is still on!

