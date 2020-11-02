Transcending Horizons: Wonders of Our Planet and Outer Space as Seen by Russian Cosmonauts

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080952473_0:42:1201:717_1200x675_80_0_0_09249d50d36ea3ed0c00802cb4ef6ac6.jpg
The beauty of the night sky has always captivated people's imagination and has been a driving force in the exploration of the endless universe and its spectacular, if not mind-bending and terrifying, objects. Cosmonauts are lucky to be able to have a closer look at what the space has to offer.
Sputnik's team has put together a photo gallery especially for you to get a glimpse of the best pictures taken by Russian cosmonauts in October that captured the marvels of our planet and outer space.
In the gallery, you will see what some of our planet's landscapes look like from orbit. If you want to look even further, take a virtual trip to our only natural satellite the Moon, or our red-hued neighbour Mars, or dive even deeper into the vast universe to marvel at faraway galaxies and nebulae.
