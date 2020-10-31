Party Hard: European Nightlife During Coronavirus Pandemic

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1f/1080937109_0:146:3072:1874_1200x675_80_0_0_3898cdce375f5091d7614e9a46776d82.jpg
As the number of people infected spikes across Europe, many nations have introduced strict measures to curb the disease. In Germany and France, lockdowns have returned, while the UK has introduced a three-tier restriction system. But these precautions don’t mean people are just sitting at home everywhere - in some places, nightlife is still on!
Numerous events are being held across Europe as people try to keep up their high spirits and socialise despite the COVID pandemic - albeit without violating the restrictions, of course! Sputnik has collected the best photos showing people having fun despite the odds and living normal lives with the hope of a brighter future.
