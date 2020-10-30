This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1e/1080925008_0:0:3487:1963_1200x675_80_0_0_f991a6020c853339f000676644476895.jpg
As the second COVID-19 wave grows and strengthens across the globe, more countries are imposing lockdown measures, insisting on closing all types of entertainment venues in an effort to preserve social distancing.
This past week has been full of events, some entertaining and some tragic and dreadful, with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to spread all over the world.
From a knife attack in Nice, France and typhoon Molave in the Pampanga Province of the northern Philippines to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and rallies before the US presidential election 2020, the UFC championship, China Fashion Week and protests in Minsk, these are a few highlights of what has been happening across the globe during this truly extraordinary time.
